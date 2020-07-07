MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck, with no water or electricity, now has a virtual presence. With the help of Robyn Piper, the best parts of the Sunday Services can be found at https://robynannepiper.wixsite.com/unionchurch. With one click, the church will come up, another click brings you current Sunday "services." Scrolling and turning up the computer volume will show a note from the Trustees, a Hymn of the Day, The Word from the Pastor, and Anthems by guest musicians. On Sunday, July 12, the featured minister will be Rev. Brad Wolff, soloist, Robyn Pelon Piper and the Hymn of the Day will be played by a clarinet trio of Sebrena Leclerc, Patte Morrow, and Karen Sticht, with words printed to sing along.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.