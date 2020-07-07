MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck, with no water or electricity, now has a virtual presence. With the help of Robyn Piper, the best parts of the Sunday Services can be found at https://robynannepiper.wixsite.com/unionchurch. With one click, the church will come up, another click brings you current Sunday "services." Scrolling and turning up the computer volume will show a note from the Trustees, a Hymn of the Day, The Word from the Pastor, and Anthems by guest musicians. On Sunday, July 12, the featured minister will be Rev. Brad Wolff, soloist, Robyn Pelon Piper and the Hymn of the Day will be played by a clarinet trio of Sebrena Leclerc, Patte Morrow, and Karen Sticht, with words printed to sing along.
Current e-Edition
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Question of the Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Cloudy with a chance of sparklers: Are there any July 4th fireworks in NH this year?
- Two young entrepreneurs hope to start a fashion ‘wave’ in downtown Laconia
- Longtime city councilor David Bownes dies
- Gilford comes out to support Chloe
- Gilford woman makes best of racial firestorm
- Wanted woman, found hiding in closet, arrested
- Weirs Beach reached attendance cap; trash concerns at Ahern Park
- Things that go boom in the night may have more home-grown feel
- Serious injury reported in fireworks accident
- New trail winds through the watery center of Meredith
Images
Videos
Commented
- Karin Mattson: Reaction of LPD Chief Canfield was not at all reassuring (2)
- New COVID rules to let FRM convict serve home confinement (2)
- Andrew Sanborn: Who'd be dumb enough to bring a AR-15 to political event? (2)
- Anybody can vote absentee this year in New Hampshire (1)
- Denise C. Burke (6-23-20) 332 - What if someone else decided to be the 'good guy' with a gun? (1)
- Karen Mattson: Gunmen did in fact point weapons at crowd of protestors (1)
- Andrew Sanborn - Wake up you gullible gunslingers, you are being used (1)
- Michael Gray: Most of us agree, we are all very tired of Trump's BS (1)
- John Walker: Interesting times but why does everything have to become political? (1)
- Opera House project attracting attention in Lakeport (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.