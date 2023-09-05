All proceeds from the annual Castle Car Show support the Castle Preservation Society’s mission to preserve, interpret and share the buildings and landscape of the Castle in the Clouds as a cultural and educational resource for the benefit of the public. (Courtesy photo)
MOULTONBOROUGH — Get ready to be transported into the world of classic automobiles and motorcycles at the annual Castle Car Show, which returns to the Castle in the Clouds on Saturday, Sept. 30, offering a display of antique vehicles.
Pre-registration is encouraged for vehicles; however, day-of registration is available until noon for an additional fee. Vehicle registration includes admission to the Castle Car Show for the driver and one passenger, one voucher for free Castle admission, and one voucher for $5 off castle admission.
Show cars should plan to arrive between 8 and 10 a.m., rain or shine. Judges will award one prize in each of the following categories: Tom Plant era (circa 1914), featured category (British cars), and judges choice.
The Castle Car Show is open for spectators from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Current Castle Members receive free spectator admission to the 2023 Car Show and do not have to sign up.
“This annual event serves as a testament to the enduring allure of classic automobiles, set against the backdrop of the magnificent Castle in the Clouds estate,” said Charles Clark, executive director of Castle in the Clouds. “As we bring together a remarkable collection of antique cars and motorcycles, we celebrate the craftsmanship, innovation and nostalgia that define the automotive world.”
All proceeds from this event will support the Castle Preservation Society’s mission to preserve, interpret and share the buildings and landscape of the Castle in the Clouds as a cultural and educational resource for the benefit of the public. For more information about the show, visit castleintheclouds.org/event/car-show-2023.
