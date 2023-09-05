car show

All proceeds from the annual Castle Car Show support the Castle Preservation Society’s mission to preserve, interpret and share the buildings and landscape of the Castle in the Clouds as a cultural and educational resource for the benefit of the public. (Courtesy photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — Get ready to be transported into the world of classic automobiles and motorcycles at the annual Castle Car Show, which returns to  the Castle in the Clouds on Saturday, Sept. 30, offering a display of antique vehicles.

Pre-registration is encouraged for vehicles; however, day-of registration is available until noon for an additional fee. Vehicle registration includes admission to the Castle Car Show for the driver and one passenger, one voucher for free Castle admission, and one voucher for $5 off castle admission.

