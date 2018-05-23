LACONIA — After switching from Flat Track Motorcycle Racing to NJ Mini GP Road Racing, local youth motorcycle racer Ben Gloddy finished the 2017 with the title Rookie of the Year.
It was a great year of growth for Ben. Body positioning and style are drastically different between Flat Track Racing and Road Racing. He made great strides and finished out the season as the Champion of both the Spec 110 and Pro Classes, and second overall in the Spec 50 Class.
In addition to his race program in New Jersey, Ben attended events in Maine, at Boxshop Speedway, multiple Flat Track Races in New York and Massachusetts, and Road Racing and training events in New Hampshire, with the Penguin Racing School.
In total, Ben finished his 2017 season with 49 podium finishes, of which 28 were wins.
“I would like to thank Scott Stump of Stump Racing Kids for providing me with great bikes all season,” Ben said. “Without the support from all of my sponsors, friends, and family, none of this would be possible.”
Ben trained on the ice locally this winter as he geared up for his 2018 season. He is looking forward to upcoming season, as he will be making a few more exciting changes to his race program, including the addition of his Argo Cycles Kawasaki Ninja 300. His website, www.jamin44.com, will provide updates, or follow him on Facebook “Ben Gloddy-Motorcycle Racer.”
Ben’s 2017 sponsors were Stump Racing, American Supercamp, D’Andrea Foods, Body Covers, A&B Locksmith, The Looney Bin, Nothing Fancy, Klutch Industries, 22photos.net, Moto Pizza, KM Cheney Concrete, Mark’s Adrenaline Motorsports, Kevin Day Home Improvements, RTT Construction, JC Tinting, Kevin Shaw-Realtor, Jake’s Trucking, Partridge Construction & Trucking, Rachel Xavier-Realtor, Elliott & Son, Roche Realty Group, Arai Helmets, DBU Construction, CFO Speedshop, and DAS Performance.
