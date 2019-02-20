FRANKLIN — The TRIP Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The center has a variety of ongoing activities, as well as special events coming up in February.
Alyssa Lemmermann from the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Nutrition Connection Program will present a free series of workshops geared toward nutrition and health on Friday, Feb. 22 and March 22, from 10-11 a.m. Each session will discuss a different topic, including heart healthy meals for one or two, savory soups, fitness fun, and dietary supplements. For more information or to sign up, call 603-934-4151.
Tai Chi will be offered Mondays and Thursdays, Jan. 28-Feb. 28, 2019. The cost is $70 for the six-week class. Tai Chi 101 will be offered at 1:30 p.m., and 102 at 12:30 p.m. This program, taught by Ben Low, will introduce fundamental Tai Chi principles, is appropriate for all ages and abilities. Call 603-934-4151 to register.
The senior center offers lunch Monday through Friday. The monthly newsletter provides a schedule as well as a menu for planning ahead. A $2 donation is suggested for seniors ages 60 years or older, and $6 for those under 60. Call 603-934-4151 for meal reservations.
The CAP volunteer drive program helps seniors ages 60 years or above or living with a disability with rides, available Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 603-225-1989 or email dispatch@bm-cap.org to schedule a ride.
Wheelchair accessible transportation is available for those living in the Franklin, Tilton, and Northfield areas, Monday through Thursday. The wheelchair accessible bus offers door-to-door service. Transportation is available for appointments, shopping, or to the senior center to socialize and have lunch. Bus service is expanded to Andover, Danbury, and Hill on Fridays. Call 603-934-4151 24 hours in advance to schedule a ride. A $2 donation round trip is suggested for those age 60 or over, $5 each way for those under age 60, or free for those with disabilities.
Every Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m., New Hampshire State Representative Dave Testerman visits for coffee hour, and all are welcome.
Line dancing happens every Monday and Friday at 10 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, the TRIP Center walkers meet at 8 a.m., Keep Movin’ starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by chair exercises at 10 a.m., Bingo is at 12:15 p.m., after lunch.
The cribbage group meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Yoga class is on Wednesday at 10 a.m., and is $7 per session, followed by trivia at noon, after lunch.
Evonne’s Craft Corner is every Thursday at 10 a.m.
Take the bus to Concord the second Monday of each month to go bowling, shopping, or to an appointment. A donation of $2 round trip is requested.
Karen Testerman visits at 9:30 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month to answer Medicare questions, and blood pressure testing is also held the fourth Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., provided by Franklin VNA & Hospice.
Affordable Hearing, LLC offers free hearing evaluations the first Thursday of the month from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Wayne Blanchard will be there the last Friday of the month for long-term support counseling.
Through the New Hampshire Electrical Assistance Program, seniors may be eligible for a discount on their electric bill. Call the CAP Area Center 603-934-3444 for more information.
Meals on Wheels delivers a midday meal to homebound seniors and individuals with disabilities Monday through Friday. Call the TRIP Center at 603-934-4151 for more information.
Weatherization is a scientific audit of a home to determine how a building is using or wasting energy, and the repair and improvement of any related problems that arise. Seniors and others who qualify for fuel assistance and meet income guidelines for weatherization may be eligible for weatherization when they meet any of these additional requirements: no insulation in attic or walls, age 62 or older, age six or younger, or if there is a person with disabilities living in the house. There is no cost associated with weatherization through the CAP program. Call 603-225-3295 to learn more.
Free tax preparation is available through 211. Dial 2-1-1 to make an appointment. A group will be at the center Wednesdays starting Jan. 2, to prepare taxes for free through April.
Call Belknap County Service Link to learn about additional resources at 866-634-9412.
For more information about Elder Services Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties, Inc., call 603-225-3295.
