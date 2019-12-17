CONCORD — Patients suffering from reflux have a new option at Concord Hospital to control the condition without daily medication or extensive surgery.
A small device called LINX is implanted around the esophagus, enabling a valve to open for food to pass to the stomach, then closing to prevent food, stomach acid or bile from flowing back up.
LINX is a string of small, magnetic, titanium beads forming a ring around the lower end of the esophagus, where it connects to the stomach. In normal swallowing, muscles at that site allow food to pass through, then close the esophagus. In people with reflux, the muscles malfunction, allowing stomach contents to escape. Reflux can damage the esophagus, throat and lungs.
The LINX ring is the size of a quarter. The magnets holds the ring snugly around the esophagus to prevent reflux. During swallowing, the beads separate temporarily, opening the valve to the stomach. The ring is implanted in a minimally invasive, hour-long procedure called magnetic sphincter augmentation. LINX is designed as a lifelong implant.
Dr. Stacie Perlman of Concord Surgical Associates, who performs the procedure, said it has several advantages over medication and a procedure called a Nissen fundoplication, in which the esophagus is wrapped tightly.
Most LINX patients can stop taking medications and avoid their side effects. LINX provides for normal function of the esophagus, like burping to relieve pressure in the stomach, or vomiting due to illness.
LINX patients can go home the day of the procedure, and can return to normal eating right after surgery. Perlman said there is also reduced chance of reflux recurrence with the LINX device, and lower cost for care after the procedure.
Some reflux patients prefer medication, even with side effects, to avoid surgery. LINX is an option that can avoid both, though not all patients are candidates. For some, the Nissen wrap is a better option.
The LINX procedure can help anyone who has basic reflux and doesn't also suffer from other dysfunction of the esophagus and don’t have a stomach hernia.
To schedule an appointment, call Concord Surgical Associates at 603-224-0584.
