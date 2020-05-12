LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center was among six award winners recognized on Tuesday, May 5 at the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance annual awards.
Prescott Farm was recognized for stewardship of its property. For over two decades the staff and board of directors have worked with the Pardoe family (descendants of the original Prescott Family) to ensure that the land and historically significant structures are available for public use and education. A recent, four-year extensive high quality barn preservation project is a symbol of environmental and organizational stewardship and a central place for the non-profit’s very active and effective youth and adult programs.
Jennifer Goodman, executive director of the Preservation Alliance said, “Our members and friends are telling us that old buildings and other special places offer feelings of community and steadfastness during this uncertain time.” Historic preservation activity also supports good jobs and contributes to local economic vitality.
Other honorees at Tuesday evenings awards were:
• Carolyn W. Baldwin for outstanding leadership and contributions to the New Hampshire preservation movement;
• Bill Bartlett for the rehabilitation and re-use of the Plaistow Depot;
• Historical Society of Cheshire County for restoration and rehabilitation of the Wyman Tavern and the Bruder House;
• Wolfeboro Girl Scouts FIRST Lego League Team for outstanding advocacy; and
• Arnold M. Graton for outstanding leadership and contributions to the New Hampshire preservation movement.
The awards to were presented virtually through a YouTube broadcast and Zoom meeting.
