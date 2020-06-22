MOULTONBORO — Castle in the Clouds is home to a 1914 mountaintop estate, offering mansion tours, award-winning dining, a free exhibit gallery, hiking trails, a gift shop, and some of New Hampshire’s best mountain and lake views. One view favored by visitors can be enjoyed from the terrace of the Carriage House, while eating lunch or attending the Castle’s summer Dinner Music Night series, which was awarded “Best Music Nights in NH” in 2018 by New Hampshire Magazine. This season, the Carriage House Restaurant plans to offer a special dinner menu alongside local musical talent including Audrey Drake, Ben Cook, Cindy Duchin, Eric Grant, Harmony Markey, Joel Cage, Mark Bartram, Mitch Alden, Sweep the Leg Entertainment, Taylor Marie Music, Tim Hazelton, and Wooden Nickles.
Dinner Music Nights will take place every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from July 6 to September 3, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Reservations are required, with a $10 per-person cover charge paid online in advance. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, seating will be especially limited this year and it is recommended that guests make reservations one to two weeks in advance. Upon arrival, guests’ tables are theirs for the entire evening so attendees can mingle on the terrace or peruse the exhibit gallery and always have their seat - often accompanied by a spectacular sunset over the lakes and mountains - to return to. Music Nights are generously supported by The Laker.
Castle in the Clouds is taking all of the necessary precautions in accordance with New Hampshire’s regulations for reopening museums as well as following CDC guidelines for businesses. To learn more about our updated policies and procedures regarding COVID-19, please visit our website.
