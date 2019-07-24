FRANKLIN — Those interested in functional lawns that are better for the environment are invited to a workshop to learn how to create a sustainable, healthy, chemical free lawn. The presenter for the series is Britt Phillips, owner of Complete Land Organics. Throughout her presentations, Phillips will show her audience how to understand soil structure and composition to take the next step to create a healthy and sustainable lawn.
The workshop series is a collaborative project between Merrimack County Conservation District and NOFA-NH with funding from the National Association of Conservation Districts’ Urban Conservation Grant.
There are two sessions in the series. The first will be July 25 at the Bessie Rowell Community Center in Franklin from 6-7:30 p.m. The second will be July 30 at the Audubon McLane Center in Concord from 7-8:30 p.m.
The workshop series is free to the public. To register, contact MCCD by emailing info@merrimackccd.org, calling 603-223-6020, or visiting www.nofanh.org/organic-lawn-care.
