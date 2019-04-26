TILTON – Thirteen members of the Winnisquam FFA Chapter participated in the 89th Annual Convention of the Granite State Association of FFA April 11- 13 at the Mt. Washington Resort in Bretton Woods. Students from 10 New Hampshire agricultural education programs were in attendance, where teens competed in career development events, took part in leadership workshops and were recognized at awards sessions. Numerous Winnisquam Agricultural Center students were awarded for their work in agriculture. Stephania Surowiec was named a State Star, while Lea Dalton and Rebecca Bellerose earned gold and bronze emblems in their award categories.
Winnisquam teams competed in various events, with the environmental and natural resources group taking second place statewide. The team consisted of Surowiec, Dalton, Jocelyn Roache and Laura-May Swain, with Surowiec earning first overall individual in the state. Surowiec was also first in the experienced division of the demonstration career development events. Dalton captured first in the freshman division of that event, while Mabel Buteau earned fourth in the same category. In the employment skills career development events, Roache placed first in the freshman and sophomore division, with Swain earning fourth among seniors. Bellerose received third for her efforts in the agriscience fair event, while Swain was third in impromptu speaking. The opening and closing ceremonies team earned a red ribbon, while both the horse evaluation and veterinary science teams placed fourth statewide.
The conference concluded with the election of student officers who will lead the Granite State Association of FFA for the coming year, including Winnisquam agricultural education graduate Caroline Crouch, elected state vice president. All 13 Winnisquam participants took advantage of the opportunities to meet like-minded students from across the state and develop their leadership skills. For more information, visit www.nhffa.org.
