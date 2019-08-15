GILFORD — New Hampshire’s Recreational Trails Program awarded a grant of $67,164 to the Belknap County Conservation District for the Wetlands Walk. The grant will provide the quarter mile wheelchair accessible boardwalk with new supports, a kiosk for trout and stream information on Poorfarm Brook via the Brook Run Trail, and improved signage for access.
The Conservation District and Wetlands Walk volunteers are having a workday on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to prepare for the contractor to begin. The day will include a light lunch. Tasks include installing three sign posts, sanding and wood putty on the visual edging, digging out purple loosestrife, continuing to lower beaver dams to keep Runoff Stream flowing and prepare it for new support installation, helping lift the new kiosk into place, clipping out brush along the boardwalk where helical piles will be installed, adding name plaques, minor carpentry and general cleanup, and weeding pollinator gardens.
To volunteer, email wetlandswalk@myfairpoint.net or call Jan at 603-707-9760. To support the project, download a Buy a Board form by visiting www.belknapccd.org and add a name to the boardwalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.