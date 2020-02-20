GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort is ready for New Hampshire vacation week with events and unique opportunities.
Horse-drawn sleigh rides, snowshoe ridge tours, and a mid-winter markdown sale are happening Saturday, Feb. 22.
A Paintball Biathlon will be held Sunday, Feb. 23. Participants will don Nordic skis and use paintball guns provided by Gunstock Nordic Association during the biathlon race. There will be prizes awarded for the races, which will be done in freestyle technique. Registration takes place 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the stadium.
A kids Meister Cup will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26. The race is for kids age seven and under. No experience or special equipment is needed. There will be tee-shirts, awards, and hot cocoa for all participants. Free registration is 11 a.m.-noon at the Gunstock Ski Club clubhouse.
Yurt Yoga is ongoing in the Outdoor Center Yurt on Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays.
For more information, visit gunstock.com.
