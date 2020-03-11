LACONIA — Gardeners of all experience levels can start the growing season with confidence when they join Prescott Farm for The Learning Garden,a series designed to guide growers through each step of the gardening process.
The series started March 3, and continues Saturday, April 4, 9:30-11 a.m. with Season Extenders.
Other program dates include Tuesday, May 19, 6-7:30 p.m., Planting Your Garden; Tuesday, June 2, 6-7:30 p.m. Types of Tomatoes; Tuesday, July 7, 6-7:30 p.m. Friend or Foe? Insects in the Garden; Tuesday, Aug. 4, 6-7:30 p.m. The Fall Harvest; and Saturday, Oct. 10, 9:30-11 a.m. Planting Garlic.
Belknap Landscape Co., Inc. is sponsoring the series. “Belknap Landscape’s commitment allows us to help people of every experience level connect to nature through backyard gardening and beyond,” said Phoebe VanScoy-Giessler, development and communications director.
Program cost is $12, or free for members. For more information or to register, visit prescottfarm.org.
