PLYMOUTH — The 9th annual Circle Trot will take place on Sunday, May 5, at 9 a.m. The 10k, 5k, and 2k community fun run and walk has several courses through downtown Plymouth, with proceeds going to the Circle Program.
Racers may register by visiting www.circlepro
gram.org/circle-trot, or on the day of the race at Plymouth State University in the AllWell North Center by 8:30 a.m.
Volunteers are needed to monitor safety along the course, and spectators are welcome in the PSU AllWell North building for activities by the PSU Health and Human Performance Club.
For the second year, the Circle Trot has partnered with PSU to produce the race as a Cluster Project. The Trot will be a cross-disciplinary collaboration between students and faculty members from sports management, marketing, athletic training, exercise and sport physiology, and physical education.
The School Spirit Challenge returns as a feature of the Circle Trot, and is a competition challenging each local elementary school to register the most students. The school with the highest percentage of trotters will win a $400 award to fund equipment for their athletic department.
The Circle Trot is grateful for sponsorship from local businesses, including Plymouth State University and Bank of New Hampshire, along with Bryant Paving as School Spirit Challenge Sponsor.
