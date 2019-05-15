GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation is offering five-week tennis lesson programs for youth and adults ages five and up this summer on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 1-31. Advantage Kids will be sponsoring free lessons for children ages five to 14. Adult lessons for ages 15 and up will also be available at a cost of $60 for the session. All sessions have limited availability and registrations will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Registration forms can be picked up at the parks and recreation office or by visiting www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
