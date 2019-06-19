LACONIA — The Third Annual Belknap Mill Historic Laconia Scavenger Hunt is Saturday, June 22, and registration is still open. Teams can register by visiting www.belknapmill.org or the Belknap Mill Facebook event page. The hunt is hosted by the Belknap Mill and the Laconia Historical and Museum Society.
Check-in for teams is at 12:30 p.m. at the mill, and the hunt will be 1-3:30 p.m. Teams of up to six will work together to tackle as many of the 60 challenges as they can in the allotted time. The team will document each challenge with a photo or video taken with a smartphone, and texted to a judge. Teams may use vehicles, and the use of smartphones to research the clues is also permitted.
The registration fee of $35 per team will be donated to the Belknap Mill.
“It is interactive and perfect for families looking for a great afternoon activity. You will have to think but you will learn a lot,” said Jill Desruisseaux, Belknap Mill board member, who suggested building a team with a diversity of strengths. “It takes more than one brain, we hope, to crack our clues. It’s definitely not easy.”
The event is organized by Tara Shore, Belknap Mill program and operations manager, and Desruisseaux. Research for the clues and challenges began several months ago. With help from a group of volunteers and the Laconia Historical and Museum Society, 90% of the clues are new this year.
“Originally, we had hoped to create a bank of about 300 clues that could be drawn from each year to make the annual challenge list. It has become very clear that there is a whole lot more history in our little city! Our clue bank will continue to grow,” said Shore.
Teams that finish first, second and third will take home prize packages donated by local businesses.
To learn more about the Historic Laconia Scavenger Hunt, visit the Belknap Mill Facebook page or www.belknapmill.org.
