MEREDITH — The 41st annual Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby brings anglers and families from around New England to the Lakes Region Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9.
The fundraiser for the Meredith Rotary Club offers a chance to win cash prizes for both anglers and spectators.
Free ice fishing lessons are offered on Saturday, Feb. 8, with instructors from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program. Clinics take place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. The clinic is geared toward kids, but is open to anyone. Kids 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment will be provided, and no fishing license is needed.
Registration is $40, and includes a chance to win a cash prize.
For more information, visit meredithrotary.org, facebook.com/Meredith.Rotary.Club, or meredithareachamber.com, or call 603-279-7600.
The Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, founded in 1928, is produced by The Meredith Rotary Club, which the event has benefitted since 1979.
