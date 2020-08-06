HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will hold a Family Nature Challenge for all ages, Aug. 10-28.
Participants will become naturalists as they explore on their own schedule in their own backyards. Science Center naturalists will release five nature challenges during the three weeks live via Zoom. Naturalists will explain the adventures, explorations, and discoveries that await during the challenges. Sessions will be recorded if participants cannot attend live. Challenge schedule includes:
- Monday, Aug. 10, Challenge 1: Blending In
- Wednesday, Aug. 12, Challenge 2: Water on the Move
- Tuesday, Aug. 18, Challenge 3: Insect Inspection
- Friday, Aug. 21, Challenge 4: Looking Underwater
- Wednesday, Aug. 26, Challenge 5: Life Under Logs
The Family Nature Challenge culminates with a Virtually Wild Live Animal program Thursday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, where participants will meet animals that connect with the challenges.
Program cost is $25 per family for members and $30 per family for non-members. Upon registration participants will receive a link to the private Family Nature Challenge website.
Participants are encouraged to share adventures and discoveries on social media using #nhnaturechallenge. For more information, visit nhnature.org.
