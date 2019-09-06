HOLDERNESS — There are several events coming up this September at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center.
Invasive Species Removal Work Days are Tuesday, Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 25, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Learn how to identify and remove invasive plant species. The program begins with a brief introduction to an invasive species, followed by going onto the grounds to learn and practice techniques for removing that species. Participants will learn skills that apply to removing invasive species from their own property. Refreshments will be provided. Participants should wear long pants and sturdy shoes and to bring work gloves, water, insect repellent, and sunscreen. The program is free but advance registration is required.
Raptor Spectacular is Saturday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The schedule includes a raptor encounter with Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The program features live falcons, hawks, and owls. A flight demonstration, touchable artifacts, and hands-on materials round out the program. Up Close to Animals will bring visitors to see a great horned owl at 11 a.m., a broad-winged hawk at noon, a peregrine falcon at 2 p.m., and a red-tailed hawk at 3 p.m. A raptor release could also happen if a rehabilitated raptor is ready, from Wings of Dawn Rehabilitation Center in Henniker. Raptor Spectacular is included with regular trail admission.
Upper Pond Adventure is happening Sunday, Sept. 22, 10-11:30 a.m. Visitors of all ages are invited to join a naturalist to learn about critters camouflaged and hiding, predators and prey, large and small. The science center will provide equipment to collect pond dwellers, and participants will provide the eyes to find them. The Upper Pond Adventure wraps up with a visit from a live animal. Cost is $9 for members, and $11 for nonmembers.
Ongoing events include Dinosaurs Alive!, open daily through Sept. 30, Up Close to Animals encounters on Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 2 p.m., and River Otter Feeding every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 a.m.
There are two cruises operating from Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. The Discover Squam Cruise goes out Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Friday-Monday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Cruisers will learn the natural history of the lake and wildlife. Watch for common loons and bald eagles. Cruise with a Naturalist is Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 3 p.m. Uncover the history of Squam Lake with an experienced naturalist educator. Observe loons and bald eagles along with other wildlife. Learn how animals survive and adapt to their aquatic world. Cruises are 90 minutes, on canopied pontoon boats. Binoculars are available. Cruises depart on Route 113 across from the science center parking lot. Tickets for each cruise are $27 for adults, $25 for seniors age 65 and up, and $23 for youth ages up to 15. Members receive a $4 discount per ticket.
For more information about the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center or to register for any of these programs, call 603-968-7194, or visit www.nhnature.org.
