HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is conducting Discover Squam Cruises daily at 1 p.m. Participants learn about the natural history of the lake, the wildlife that makes Squam so special, and the people who have enjoyed these lakes for over 5,000 years. View locations where the movie "On Golden Pond" was filmed over 30 years ago. Watch for common loons, bald eagles, and other wildlife.
All Squam Lake Cruises are 90 minutes in length. Squam Lake Cruises are on canopied pontoon boats. Binoculars are available for wildlife viewing at no additional cost. Cruises depart on NH Route 113 across from the Science Center parking lots. Park in designated lots and walk to Lake Cruise Headquarters using pathway.
The cost is $27 for adults, $25 for seniors 65 and over, and $23 for youths up to age 15. Science Center members receive a $4 per person discount.
For more information or to purchase cruise tickets, visit www.nhnature.org.
