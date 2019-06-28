CONCORD — The New Hampshire State Parks will hold a lottery for selected camping sites at Hampton Beach State Park and Ellacoya State Park. The State Parks Camping Lottery is a pilot program for the 2020 camping season to ensure greater opportunity for campers to experience popular camping areas.
Lottery applications will open July 1, and includes Hampton Beach State Park campsites 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28 as well as Ellacoya State Park campsites 7, 8, 9, 36 and 37. There is an application fee of $5. NH Parks chooses applications at random and while multiple application entries are allowed, each customer will only win once. Lottery applications will be accepted until 8 p.m. on Oct. 11, and winners will be announced in November 2019.
To submit a lottery application, call 877-647-2757 or visit newhampshirestateparks.reserveamerica.com.
For more information on New Hampshire’s state parks, visit www.nhstateparks.org/visit/campgrounds.
For more information about the Division of Parks and Recreation, visit www.nhstateparks.org, follow NH State Parks on Facebook and Twitter, or call 603-271-3556.
