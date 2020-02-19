LACONIA — After the cold winter, New Englanders are eager to see signs of spring. One sweet sign is the beginning of maple sugaring season.
Residents and visitors interested in learning how to bring this tradition to their own yards are invited to join Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center’s educators on Saturday, Feb. 22, for a Maple Sugaring Intensive.
The in-depth program, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., will teach participants everything from tree identification to the correct consistency of the finished maple syrup. The class will include classroom and outdoor activities as participants learn how to prepare a sugarhouse and trees for sugaring season.
Prescott Farm invites class participants to become volunteers throughout March during the Tap into Maple series. Volunteers will keep the fire going in the sugarhouse, monitor sap boiling, carry sap to the sugar house, and assist educators.
Participants must be age 18 or older and able to use snowshoes, hike uphill and lift buckets of sap. For more information or to register, visit prescottfarm.org, email info@prescottfarm.org, or call 603-366-5695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.