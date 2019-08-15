MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region Conservation Trust is hosting their 40th anniversary celebration from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., on Sept. 8 at the Meadows at the Castle in the Clouds. LRCT will celebrate their founding in 1979 to preserve the extraordinary natural heritage of the Lakes Region and to ensure that it will continue to inspire and benefit generations to come.
The celebration is open to all LRCT members and volunteers and their families and friends, as well as members of the public who are interested in learning more about the organization. There is no charge to participate.
The day will include a morning run, guided hikes throughout the day, live music by the Sam Tracy Trio from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., discounted Castle in the Clouds tours, door prizes, and a meet and greet with LRCT staff, trustees, volunteers, and Lakes Region Conservation Corps. Pack a picnic to enjoy in the field or purchase lunch from Chef Koz’s Crescent City Kitchen or Dueling Chefs, local food truck who will be joining the event for the afternoon.
The celebration will be at the Meadows at the Castle in the Clouds, part of LRCT’s 5,400-acre Castle in the Clouds Conservation Area in Moultonborough and Tuftonboro. For more details about the celebration, visit www.lrct.org.
