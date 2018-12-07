HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will offer a series of programs for homeschooled students. On the first Thursday of the month through April, the Science Center will be hosting educational classes about New Hampshire wildlife and ecology for ages four through six, with a separate session for ages seven through 10.
'Using our Five Senses' for ages four to six explores interpreting the world using senses. Participants will learn all about senses and put them to work as they explore what types of information they get from each sense. The group will learn how animals use their senses too. The session started Dec. 6 learning about smell, and continues Thursdays on Jan. 3 with sound, Feb. 7 with sight, March 7 with taste, and April 4 with all five senses.
The second series program for ages seven to 10 is called 'Be A Scientist.' Participants will become scientists as they develop and test predictions, participate in and conduct experiments, and learn about different types of scientists. Students will learn how to use keys and books to identify living and nonliving ecosystem components that make New Hampshire unique. Participants will investigate a different scientific field of study each month. The first session on Dec. 6 focused on dendrology, and continues Thursdays, Jan. 3 with ecology, Feb. 7 with ornithology, March 7 with mammalogy, and April 4 with entomology.
Both programs run from 10-11:30 a.m. Each program is $9 per member child, and $11 per non-member child. An adult must be present with child. To enroll, visit nhnature.org, or call 603-968-7194, ext. 7.
