Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad draws visitors to the Lakes and White Mountain regions

LINCOLN — The Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad, which operates excursions from Lincoln, Meredith and Weirs Beach, accounts for more than $17.4 million dollars in economic impact annually, and generates nearly 380 full and part time jobs in the restaurant, lodging, hospitality and retail sectors.
Since assuming operations over portions of the state-owned Concord-Lincoln Line, the railroad has welcomed over 2.1 million guests from around the world. In conjunction with the railroad’s excursion trains which operate from May through December each year, the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad actively caters to group tours traveling to New Hampshire from across the country.
“We’re proud to continue the tradition of railroading in the Lakes Region and White Mountains of New Hampshire that dates back to 1848 – more than 20 years prior to the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad,” stated Benjamin Clark, vice president of the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad. “This historic rail line has been a part of the economic and social fabric of the region for generations and, as indicated by this study, is well-poised to continue making positive contributions to the region well into the future.”
For more information about the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad, visit www.HoboRR.com or call 603-745-2135.
