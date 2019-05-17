Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad draws visitors to the Lakes and White Mountain regions

Locomotive 302 from the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad is shown at Weirs Beach Station while passengers prepare to board for an excursion along the western shore of Lake Winnipesaukee. The railroad operates between Lincoln and Woodstock, and Meredith, Weirs Beach and Lakeport, from mid-May through December each year, offering one and two hour train rides, group tours and a calendar of events for all ages. (Courtesy photo)