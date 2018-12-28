HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host a hike on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, to Mt. Livermore via the Cotton Mountain and Crawford-Ridgepole trails. This hike is roughly four miles long. The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Cotton Mountain trailhead, off New Hampshire Route 113, about one mile north of U.S. Route 3 in Holderness and the Squam Lakes Science Center.
Starting up Cotton Mountain Trail, the hike will reach the peak after 0.6 miles. Afterwards, merge onto the Crawford-Ridgepole Trail for 1.3 miles before reaching the summit of Mt. Livermore. Participants can enjoy the view and have a lunch. Then hikers will head back to the Cotton Mountain trailhead, and expect to wrap up by 1 p.m. The hike is for all ages, but is of moderate intensity and may increase in difficulty with any icy or rainy weather. Participants should bring extra layers, micro spikes or snowshoes, rain gear, a hat, an extra pair of socks, hiking boots, a packed lunch and snacks, and plenty of water. The SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants.
For more information, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
