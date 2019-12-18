GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort is opening additional terrain for the weekend of Dec. 21-22. The summit will be open, and The deadline for the Adult Race League and Kids’ Development Teams is Friday, Dec. 20.
Night Sessions
Night sessions are up and running weekly, Tuesday through Saturday. All-inclusive night sessions include lift ticket, rental, beginner lesson, and two runs of tubing or mountain coaster.
Yurt Yoga
Join Gunstock yoga instructors Saturday, Sundays, and Wednesdays for a yoga class designed to relieve the body of the impact of the work week. Optimized for both locals and travelers of various skill levels, Yurt Yoga implements the traditions of Hatha yoga. The class focuses on lengthening and strengthening muscles, while incorporating slow flow and holding some postures. Class begins with a grounding meditation and ends with relaxation, or savasana, with the overall goal to elevate awareness between the physical and energetic body.
Belknap County Day & Ski with Santa
Gunstock will host Belknap County Day on Saturday, Dec. 21. Belknap County residents check-in at the welcome center to receive a free ride on the mountain coaster, entry into a free raffle for tickets, and discounted Flex Passes. Raffle winners can choose a pair lift tickets for the 2019-2020 season, or a pair of premium adventure passes for the summer.
On Saturday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Santa Claus will take a break from Christmas preparations to make a pit stop at Gunstock for festive skiing. Make sure to bring a camera for a photo with the jolliest skier.
For more information, visit gunstock.com.
