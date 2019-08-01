HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association for a guided hike through Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest on Friday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m.-noon. During this hike, talk about the cycle of nutrients returning to the soils and becoming food for new life. Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member Dawe will lead the hike and teach participants about how the life cycle of small invertebrates and other decomposers are integral to the greater habitats of the forest.
Decomposition is a crucial ecosystem service provided by creatures as small as ants and worms, or as large as foxes and coyotes. Nutrients inside a plant or animal must be returned to the soil, and taken up into the new growth of plants to continue the nutrient cycle that all of life relies on. Scavenger organisms feed on decaying materials. Participants will gain an understanding of what factors can slow or quicken the process of decay.
For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
