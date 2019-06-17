BEDFORD — The Swift Water Paddlers saw victory in two competitions in May. Made up of girls from the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains council, the team took first, second and third places at a race in Wolfeboro, and more trophies in a race in New York.
The Wolfeboro competition was the 45th Annual Great Smith River Canoe and Kayak Race on May 18, a 4-mile course that includes a stretch of white water. On Memorial Day weekend, the team faced a bigger field of competition at the General Clinton Canoe Regatta on the Susquehanna River. They competed against other Girl Scout teams in a 15-mile course, 5-mile sprints, or relay teams of four or six girls, breaking up the 15-mile course into 5-mile stretches with in-water canoe switches.
In the New York race, the girls placed third in the 15-mile endurance race, first in the six-girl relay race, and fifth in the six-girl relay.
Girls interested in canoeing with the Swift Water Paddlers can sign up by contacting customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org, or calling 888-474-9686.
For more information about Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.