GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is offering a full moon snowshoe hike on Monday, Feb. 10 for all ages. Check in at the Gilford Elementary School Cafeteria at 6:45 p.m. before heading out for a hike through the village. Following the hike, return to the cafeteria for hot cocoa. Hikers should bring flashlights or head lamps. To reserve snowshoes, or register for the hike, call 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.