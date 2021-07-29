MEREDITH — The Meredith Conservation Commission will be holding the fourth of its summer series of guided walks on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. to noon at the Hamlin Conservation Area on Chemung Road. This walk will be led by Dr. Rick Van de Poll who has studied the forests of Meredith and surrounding towns for over 30 years. Rick will help us explore the fascinating world of vernal pools and the strange animals and plants that make these pools their home.
Vernal pools are temporary ponds in upland settings that provide mid-chain food support for a wide variety of organisms. They are characterized by a number of vertebrates and invertebrates that spend much of their life cycle within the pool, including the elusive fairy shrimp. While not uncommon on the landscape they are nonetheless sensitive to disturbance and are increasingly impacted by global climate change. Understanding and conserving these important natural resources is the primary purpose for this walk. Because these water sources are temporary they don’t support fish so animals like frogs and salamanders have figured out it’s a great place to lay their eggs and hatch their young without being eaten.
Dr. Rick Van de Poll is the principal of Ecosystem Management Consultants of Sandwich, New Hampshire. He is currently an adjunct faculty for UNH’s professional development and training program. He has taught wetland science & policy, mycology, natural resource inventory, and ran the summer science institute for secondary school teachers at Plymouth State University.
Arrive before 10 a.m. at the Hamlin Conservation Area on Chemung Rd, 1.9 miles from its intersection with Meredith Center Rd. Come prepared to hike up moderately steep slopes and maybe get your feet wet. You may want to bring water, a snack, and bug spray.
