GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort will host several events for women and families this winter.
At Ladies Love Winter, happening Feb. 29-March 1, join like-minded females for a supportive women's only program for learning new techniques, tackling fears, and gaining confidence, for women ages 16 and up. In addition to on-snow instruction, there will be breakfast, informative sessions, an option to try demo skis, and group discussions. The event is open to all skill levels. Ladies should bring equipment, money for lunch, and a season pass or lift ticket.
The Vertical Challenge is making its annual stop at Gunstock Mountain Resort on Saturday, Feb. 1, for a day of games, races and giveaways. The event is a series of free, casual ski and snowboard races held at resorts throughout the Northeast. Skiers and snowboarders are divided by gender and age to compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals. In addition to races, there is a festival featuring snowy activities for all ages, and prizes will be given away throughout the day.
Komen Snowshoe for a Cure is Saturday, Feb. 8. Snowshoe New Hampshire is a twilight snowshoe walk, held on the nordic trails at Gunstock. Fundraising is not required, but is encouraged. Funds raised will support local organizations providing breast health services in Vermont and New Hampshire. To register, visit komennewengland.org.
For more information about Gunstock Mountain Resort, visit gunstock.com.
