GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort is offering another Belknap County Weekend on Oct. 26 and 27, giving county residents — as well as Winter Season Pass holders, regardless of residency — a chance to ride scenic lift and mountain coaster ride at no charge.
Residents also will be able to enter a free raffle for a chance to win a pair of lift tickets, and have an opportunity to purchase a Winter Flex Pass for $29, a $20 savings off list price.
Visit the Welcome Center with proof of residency, or bring your Winter Season Pass to receive the benefits.
Now is a great time to check your pass so you can go directly to the lift on Gunstock's projected opening day, Friday, Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.