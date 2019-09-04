LACONIA — Eastern Propane & Oil is the presenting sponsor for The Runaway Pumpkin 10k & 5k Run and Walk that will take place at Opechee Park on Saturday, Oct. 19, part of the 2019 New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival.
“Eastern Propane & Oil is proud to support the efforts of all those involved in the continued development of the WOW Trail,” said Whitney Cloutier, Eastern Propane & Oil brand manager. “We are committed to supporting the communities we serve and events like the Runaway Pumpkin. We look forward to seeing all the participants at the event and Pumpkin Festival following the race.”
The Runaway Pumpkin courses offer views of Lake Opechee, chip timing, cash awards for the top male and female finishers, and age category awards courtesy of the Lakes Region Community College culinary arts students.
Participants are encouraged to register by Oct. 9 to receive a shirt. Participants who would like to fundraise for the WOW Trail and Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction are invited to do so. Participants that raise $100 or more will receive a WOW Trail pullover.
New this year, the event offers discounted entry fees for youth ages 13-20, and kids age 12 and under. Event Director Jennifer Beetle said, "The WOW Trail organization is committed to healthy exercise and fun for the whole family, and we thought we would adjust our fees to support that. In addition, there will be a free Kids Fun Run sponsored and managed by our friends at The Downtown Gym.”
Event details and registration are available by visiting wowtrail.org. For more information, email info@wowtrail.org.
