Miles Smith Farm

Visit Miles Smith Farm in Loudon on Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for the Christmas on the Farm event. Mrs. Santa (Diane Hersey) and her elf (Curious Bleu, the Highland steer) will greet you. There will be fire pits to warm feet and fingers and treats to feed the critters.

Farm animals are not tuned in to the sacred aspects of Christmas, but they do enjoy parties — like the upcoming 2022 Christmas on the Farm celebration. Santa is taking a break this year, so Rudolph the Red-Nosed Rein-Steer (a.k.a. Topper) will be joined by Mrs. Santa.

At this fun event, for the price of a carrot, Curious Bleu the riding steer will once again let kids climb on his back and pose for photos. Eleanor the donkey, two sheep, and the goats will follow you around the barnyard begging for alfalfa cubes. Millie the calf, looking for snuggles, will greet you and, of course, Tazzy the mini-pig will grunt and complain until she gets a belly rub. We might even have some newborn calves joining the party.

