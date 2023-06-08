Calves

Holly, Scooter, Essie and Peaches are four of the 10 calves that will be part of the Farm Day Camp at Miles Smith Farm. Campers (ages 8-14) will get to love and train these cuties as their own for a week.

The bellowing in the holding pen stopped as I walked across the barnyard. Five calves watched me open the gate to come in and feed them in the pen — a space I think of as the nursery. A day earlier, I had separated these calves from their moms. Why do we keep the mothers and babies separate? It's all about training the calves.

It's far easier to train cattle when they are babies. These calves live together in the nursery, where I spend quality time with them twice daily.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.