MANCHESTER — Breathe New Hampshire is selling a Fun Pass coupon book with deep discounts at more than 100 favorite New England family attractions, including Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford.
The $35 coupon book has $2,000 worth of discounts. Kick off the ski season with lift tickets and more to Gunstock, Loon Mountain, Cannon, Waterville Valley and other ski attractions; enjoy Story Land, Legoland Discovery Center Boston, York’s Wild Kingdom, Old Sturbridge Village, zip lines and adventure parks, amusement and water parks like Whale’s Tale, Water Country, and Funtown Splashtown, whale watches, museums, Edaville Family Theme Park and dozens more.
New attractions for 2019 include: Cog Railway, CoCo Key Water Park Boston North Shore, Discovery Museum, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Connecticut Science Center, Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, Discovery Museum & Planetarium, Quassy Amusement & Waterpark — and Canobie Lake Park is back.
Many coupons admit a child 12 and under free or at a discounted rate with a paying adult, or they are BOGO (buy one, get one) so with one visit to some attractions, you cover the cost of the Fun Pass. Offers and deals vary by attraction. How much can you save? Go to www.BreatheNH.org/Fun-Pass to see.
Use the Fun Pass as a road map to explore new places in New England and create family memories to last a lifetime. Proceeds support Breathe New Hampshire’s critical mission of preventing lung disease and improving the quality of life for those with lung disease.
To order online, go to www.BreatheNH.org/Fun-Pass or call or mail: 800-835-8647, Breathe New Hampshire, 145 Hollis St., Unit C, Manchester, NH 03101. Shipping is free.
