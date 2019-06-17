LACONIA — This spring, Belknap Landscape Co., Inc. became an Adventure Advocate business partner with Prescott Farm. The partnership helps Prescott Farm fund two programs, the 10-part, three-season Organic Gardening Service Learning Series, and Nature Artists, a week of WildQuest Summer Camp.
“It’s a natural fit for us to support Prescott Farm with this partnership,” said Hayden McLaughlin, founder and owner. “We appreciate their commitment to educating the community about the natural world and recognize that our association with them is mutually beneficial.”
“We are so grateful for Belknap Landscape’s generous support of these programs,” Prescott Farm Executive Director Jude Hamel said. “In talking with Hayden and his team, it became clear that there’s a huge overlap between the community members who visit our gardens and trails and participate in our programs and the customers they want to reach. We’re excited to see how this partnership evolves and hope it will spark the interest of other local businesses in partnering with us in some way.”
“Support from business partners and donors like Belknap Landscape are absolutely vital and incredibly appreciated,” said Hamel. “As a small nonprofit, we rely on the connections we make with individuals, businesses, and community leaders like Hayden to help us expand the scope and impact of our mission.”
For more information about Prescott Farm, visit prescottfarm.org or call 603-366-5695.
Visit beknaplandscape.com for more information about Belknap Landscape Company.
