LACONIA — Austin Healeys, British sports cars produced in the 1950s and 1960s, will be seen around the Lakes Region this month.
From Sunday, June 23-Thursday, June 27, Healeys will be exploring the area around Lake Winnipesaukee. Over 100 Austin Healey enthusiasts from across New England, the Middle Atlantic States, Ontario and Quebec will call the Margate Resort home as the headquarters for Healeys at Winnipesaukee. The summit is an annual gathering of Healey enthusiasts from across the Northeast. This year they will enjoy the Marque, a car that hasn’t been produced for 60 years, explore the region, enjoy the local cuisine, see old friends and meet new ones.
The Austin Healey Car Show is at Funspot on Wednesday, June 26, 1-4 p.m. The show is open to the public, where guests can vote for their favorite Austin Healey. Owners love to show off their cars, and many will allow children to sit inside for pictures.
For more information on Summit 2019, visit www.ahca-newengland.org/summit-2019.html. Funspot is at 579 Endicott St. N.
