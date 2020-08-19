LACONIA— The Belknap Mill’s Theatrical-Artist-in-Residence Bryan Halperin will offer a 10-week ONLINE Playwriting Workshop for high school students and adults of all ages. The workshop will provide opportunities for writers of all levels of experience to try their hand at writing a 10 to 15-minute short play. With weekly homework assignments, in-class writing exercises and feedback from peers and the instructor, each writer will learn the basic elements of playwriting and will be guided to completion of their own original play by the end of the workshop.
With so much uncertainty about the immediate future of live performance, the plays may be used for an online ZOOM play festival or a future in-person live performance.
The workshop will begin in September and run for 10 weeks. Dates and times to be determined based on interested participants. Those interested should sign up by emailing Tara Shore, program & operations manager at: operations@belknapmill.org or by calling 524-8813. Please include weeknight availability for online classes.
Playwrights do not need to reside in the Lakes Region to participate. Tuition for the workshop is $150. Some scholarships may be available. Enrollment requires a minimum of 8 participants and the class will have a maximum of 12 participants. There is a 10% discount for Belknap Mill members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.