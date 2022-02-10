Winona Blake, 84

LACONIA — Winona Witham Blake, 84, of Ledges Drive at Taylor Community, died on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Concord Hospital - Laconia.
Winona was born on August 14, 1937 in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Cedric Ned Witham and Francena (Eastman) Witham.
Winona graduated from Laconia High School class of 1955. She achieved a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1959 and went on to attain a Master’s Degree in Adult Psychiatric Nursing in 1978, both from Boston University. Winona started her nursing career at Memorial Hospital in Nashua, as an obstetrics nurse and a teacher for incoming nurses. She later moved to being a head nurse at Head Start in Nashua, catering to the community. After moving to Lowell General Hospital, she pursued her next passion of psychiatric nursing and continued her education. She obtained her Master’s Degree to become a Certified Psychiatric Nurse Clinical Specialist and continued her work at North Essex Mental Health Center and Lowell Day Treatment Center and then retired from Northeast Psychiatric Services. Not one to stop helping others, she worked at Comfort Keepers in Derry, for 11 years during retirement.
Winona’s research passions were instrumental in obtaining a diagnosis for her husband for frontotemporal disorders. She was awarded a certificate from Massachusetts General Hospital for her contributions to their research program.
Winona had a deep passion for education, health research, nutrition, astronomy, geology, ballet, and opera. She loved to share her passions with family and friends — memories that will last forever.
Winona is survived by her two daughters, Karen E. Blake of Winthrop, MA, and Marge Blake-Hart and her husband Dennis M. Hart of Wolfeboro; four grandchildren, Benjamin Blake Hart and his wife Julia Budassi, Lindsey Elizabeth Bland and her husband James, Marissa Hart and her fiancé Poncimara Barbosa, and Lowell Harrison Pence; three great-grandchildren, Lillian Elizabeth Bland, Madalyn Mae Bland, and Hailey James Bland; two brothers, N. David Witham of Gilford, and James Witham of Essex, MA; three nieces; and four nephews. In addition to her parents, Winona was predeceased by her beloved husband, F. Howard Blake; and her sister, Janet (Witham) Fortnam.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. with a Service following at 4:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Winona’s name be made to the Massachusetts General Developmental Office, Alexandra Van Strein, 125 Nashua Street, Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114, payable to MGH Dr. Dickerson Lab or online at https://ftdboston.org/donate/
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
