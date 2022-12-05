Winifred “Winnie” Aichroth Oustecky, 84, was born on March 21, 1938, and passed away on Nov. 28, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, following a medical emergency.
She and her brother Walt were born in the Bronx, New York, and moved to Islip, NY, as a young girl. While working at Kollsman Instruments in Queens, she met and later married the late Joseph Oustecky in 1959. Until her retirement, she later worked at Bay Shore public schools in New York.
They had two children: Kimberly Hope Oustecky Berman and Kevin Edward Oustecky; two grandchildren: Abigail Lynn LeRoux and Jessica Hope Berman; and four great grandchildren.
Following her husband’s retirement, she and her family moved to Plymouth, in 1994, near where the family had vacationed for years.
She and Joe volunteered extensively at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness and were active in the Pemigewasset Valley Fish & Game Club, and attended and were active at the Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ as members. Being community-minded, over the years she also regularly volunteered at the Bridge House, Second Comings, the Plymouth Historical Society, and the Plymouth Area Community Closet’s Meals for Many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Winnie’s name to Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 86, Plymouth, NH 03264.
A celebratory memorial service will be held in the spring with date and place to be announced.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Oustecky family with their arrangements. For more, visit mayhewuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.