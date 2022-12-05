Winifred “Winnie” Aichroth Oustecky, 84, was born on March 21, 1938, and passed away on Nov. 28, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, following a medical emergency.

She and her brother Walt were born in the Bronx, New York, and moved to Islip, NY, as a young girl. While working at Kollsman Instruments in Queens, she met and later married the late Joseph Oustecky in 1959. Until her retirement, she later worked at Bay Shore public schools in New York.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.