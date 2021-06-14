GILFORD — William (Bill) S. Andrews, Sr., 80, of Bacon Drive, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith, NH.
Bill was born on July 28, 1940 in Lowell, MA, the son of the late Samuel and Catherine (Cavanaugh) Andrews. He lived in the Lakes Region of Laconia, NH, and Lowell, MA for many years.
He worked as a pipeline welder and estimator for RH White and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Bill proudly served his country from 1960-1965; he was Honorably Discharged on September 11, 1965.
Bill is survived by a son, William S. Andrews Jr., and a daughter, Lorri Craig. He is also survived by family members and friends in the Greater Lowell and the Gilford/Laconia areas; Bill and Dottie Flanagan, and Jim Milinazzo, from Lowell, and Larry and Rachel French, from Belmont, NH, and Ann Kanelos from Gilford, NH. A special thank you to Ann Kanelos for her support and care given to Bill over the last few years.
Burial will take place at the Lowell Cemetery, Lowell, MA, at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.