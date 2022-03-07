William Q. Nartiff, 91

METHUEN, Mass. — William Quane Nartiff, 91, of Methuen, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home at Kittery Estates, Kittery, ME.
Born on February 15, 1931 in Methuen, MA, the was the son of Maragert (Quane) and Charles Nartiff. Bill spent the last 20 years in his home in Laconia.
Dad loved the lake and the family visits for the annual fishing derby and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. He was a great storyteller.
Bill attended Central Catholic High School and graduated from St. Anselm College. He served in the US Army during the Korean War with an honorable discharge, as a Corporal. He continued his service as an Army Reservist for four years.
Bill was a brilliant chemical engineer, working for both Borden and Byrd Chemicals. He patented IV bags, plastic wrap, vinyl siding and other products we use today.
Bill volunteered as the President of St. Vincent de Paul, President of the Knights of Columbus of Methuen, and was a member of the American Legion Post in Laconia. Dad volunteered as a Meals on Wheels driver in Laconia. He was actually older than some of the people he delivered to.
Bill was predeceased by his former wife, Constance A. Guiney, the love of his life and mother of his six children; his grandson, Ronnie Pastuck; and his brother, James Nartiff.
He is survived by his children, Kim Lindstorm and her husband Max of Portsmouth, Karin Pastuck and her husband Ron of Hudson, MA, William Q. Nartiff II of Boston, MA, Corneila Miele and her husband Joseph of Methuen, MA, Timothy Nartiff and his wife Katherine of Hampton, Sean C. Nartiff and his wife Kim of Salem. Bill was a loving grandfather to his eight grandchildren and two great-grandsons. He is also survived by his loving sister, Arlene Arsenault; and brother-in-law, Walter Arsenault; and a longtime friend, Donna Bergeron.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours which will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence St., Methuen, MA. An 11:00 a.m. funeral mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church, 212 Lawrence St., Methuen, MA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 6123, Laconia, NH 03246.
