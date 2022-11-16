William J. Harris, 82

MEREDITH — William Joseph Harris, age 82, of Meredith, passed away peacefully with his immediate family by his side on November 14, 2022, following a long battle with Primary Lateral Sclerosis.
Born on October 1, 1940, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Bill spent his early years in Orange, Massachusetts. He attended Orange High School, graduating in 1958, and attended Worcester Jr. College graduating in 1960. While he attended college, he was the recipient of the Mr. Worcester Body Building Pageant. Upon graduation he immediately joined the United States Navy where he served on the Lake Champlain Aircraft Carrier during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
After serving in the Navy, he graduated from University of Connecticut’s School of Insurance in Hartford. Bill’s first job was with “The Aetna” in Hartford, Connecticut. He worked for CB Fitch Insurance in Athol, Massachusetts and met his future wife, Eileen Joan Bungay. Eileen gave birth to their daughter, Susan Eileen Harris, in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
Bill went to work for Mass Mutual Life Insurance in Worcester, Massachusetts. He earned the Million Dollar Roundtable in sales at Mass Mutual and for this prestigious award he won a week trip to San Francisco. In 1973, they moved to New Hampshire where he joined The Horne Insurance Agency in Meredith and became partners. He sat on the Maine Mutual Insurance Board of Directors and was a Million Dollar Agency for Commercial Union Insurance. Daniel William Harris was born in Laconia.
Bill was an active member of every community he lived in including an Exalter Ruler of the Elks Club Orange, Massachusetts, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Orange, Massachusetts, President of the Meredith Chamber of Commerce, Inter-Lakes Scholarship Committee, on the Lakes Region General Hospital Board of Directors, President of Meredith Kiwanis, and while retired, was one of the Lakes Region Community Care Givers. Throughout his life he was an avid outdoorsman. He was a winner of the Mount Grace Race in Warwick, Massachusetts, for downhill skiing and even skied in the Austrian Alps. He loved water skiing, golfing, fishing, snowmobiling, and hunting, much of which he did up at his beloved Hillside Camp in Pittsburg, New Hampshire. Pittsburg was his happy place and his “last trip” request with his family.
Bill was known for his long, hilarious jokes and being the life of the party. Bill started “Grampy” days with his six grandchildren from which they all cherish memories. Bill and Eileen vacationed in Hawaii, Branson, Missouri, went on a Caribbean Cruise, an Alaskan cruise and traveled to Barcelona, Spain, where they took a cruise to Italy. While at Forestview Manor and Golden View Health Care Assisted Living, both in Meredith, Bill touched the lives of many nurses and extended staff, which was expressed through their countless visits until the end.
Bill leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Eileen Bungay Harris; his daughter, Susan Spicuzza and grandsons Nicholas, Andrew, and Zachary Spicuzza; son, Daniel Harris, wife Audra (Beede) Harris, and granddaughters, Caitlin, Sara, and Addison Harris; He also leaves behind four siblings, Barbara Shea, Charlie Harris and his wife Beverly, Raymond Harris, Timothy Harris and his wife Irene; and was predeceased by his sister, Carol Bennett. He was a special uncle to 11 nephews and nieces and their extended families.
A celebration of life will be held graveside at the Center Harbor Memorial Park Cemetery located off 25B, 176 Dane Road in Center Harbor, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. There are no calling hours. The Harris family invites and encourages everyone to join them at a reception following the service at The Copper Kettle at Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith from 12 to 4 p.m., where stories and memories can be shared by all he touched.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Comfort Keepers, 12 Yeaton Road, Suite B6, Plymouth, NH 03264 or Hospice/LRVNA, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Harris family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
