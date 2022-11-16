William J. Harris, 82

William J. Harris, 82

 JOHN WHEDON

MEREDITH — William Joseph Harris, age 82, of Meredith, passed away peacefully with his immediate family by his side on November 14, 2022, following a long battle with Primary Lateral Sclerosis.

Born on October 1, 1940, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Bill spent his early years in Orange, Massachusetts. He attended Orange High School, graduating in 1958, and attended Worcester Jr. College graduating in 1960. While he attended college, he was the recipient of the Mr. Worcester Body Building Pageant. Upon graduation he immediately joined the United States Navy where he served on the Lake Champlain Aircraft Carrier during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

