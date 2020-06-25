ALTON BAY — William John “Billy” Curtin, age 59, of Rand Hill Road passed away on March 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Quincy, MA on September 17, 1960, son of Fred Thomas and Margaret Alma Curtin. A graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical School in 1979. He has resided in Alton since 1996.
Many wonderful things can be said about Billy, and if you knew him, you understand. In short, he loved Harley Davidsons, going to many bike events. He was involved with town politics for many years. He was meticulous with his yard work, including leveling the snow banks so they melted evenly. Billy was a great and funny friend to many.
Survived by his wife, CherylAnn (Mahoney) Curtin of 23 years, 2 sons: Jonathan W. Curtin and Christopher M. Curtin both of Alton Bay, 2 brothers: Paul Curtin and wife Karen of Manomet, MA and James “Jimmy” Curtin and wife Irene of Attleboro, MA, 2 sisters: Diane M. Curtin of Quincy, MA and Nancy S. Gilmartin and husband Steven of South Weymouth, MA, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Billy’s life will be held at a later date. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.