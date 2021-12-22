William H. Hamel, 90

BELMONT — William Hamden Hamel, 90, of Belmont, died December 11, 2021 at Concord Hosptial-Laconia in Laconia, NH.
Born in Nashua, NH on March 5, 1931, he was the son of Maurice and Hazel (Moody) Hamel. He had been a long-time resident of the Belmont and Laconia area.
Bill worked for many years as a Teacher at Hartland Elementary School in East Hartland, CT. Bill owned and operated Hamel Television Repair Service in Laconia for many years, making time to occasionally substitute teach at the Laconia Middle School as well as the NH Vocational Technical School in the Electronics Department.
Bill was a member of the Mount Lebanon #32 Masonic Lodge, Bektash Shrine Temple, the Order of Eastern Star, the NH Consistory and the Central NH Amateur Radio Club (KB1LEJ).
Bill served in the US Air Force (Korean War era) in Africa, Europe and INCONUS as a ground & aircraft RADAR Technician.
He absolutely loved music and could be found on weekends at a few local restaurants playing his treasured accordion, cordovox or electric keyboard.
He always had a vegetable garden which was his annual pet project. Sometimes the woodchucks lost but they more often won the veggie battles.
Dad loved “glamping” with Betty in North Conway on the Saco and always had an impressive field kitchen set up right away which was his domain and he guarded it well. It was all about the social atmosphere with old friends, his grandkids and great-grandkids. He had many nieces and nephews, most of which are scattered around Central NH and “Uncle Willy” loved spending time with them as well.
In his childhood, his favorite memories were at the Moody’s family home in Canterbury, Maple Crest Farm and especially with his beloved Uncle, Dr. Hamden Moody. He would go out of his way to help someone in need and did so anonymously, when possible, never accepting anything in return when it was known.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Betty Ann (Joyce) Hamel of Belmont; his sons, Kenneth Hamel of Laconia, Christopher Hamel of Dallas, TX; sister, Elizabeth LaCroix of Laconia; grandchildren, Courtney Eafrati, her husband Justin with great-grandchildren Caynen and Camri of Conway, Kirby Corliss, her husband Justin with great-grandsons, Harlow and Cooper of Meredith, Kody Hamel of Meredith, Nicholas and wife Emily Hamel of Wilmot.
A private graveside service was held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on December 15, 2021 with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, Bill requested any donations be made in his name to his revered charity, the Shriner’s Hospital, in Boston.
