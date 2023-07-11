William G. Hoag, 86

William G. Hoag, 86 

SANDWICH — William Gilpatrick Hoag, 86, of Sandwich, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 2, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Bill was born on Nov. 22, 1936, to Dorothy M. Sommers and Roland B. Hoag in Boston, Massachusetts, and he grew up in Reading, Massachusetts, and Sandwich. He graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine, served in the U.S. Navy, and graduated from Plymouth State College with a B.Ed. in chemistry and physics, followed by a MST at UNH in chemistry. He also completed a research fellowship in crystallography at Northern Michigan University and earned a NH Certification for Secondary Principalships from the University of Maine and Plymouth State College.

