William G. Hoag, 86 

SANDWICH — William Gilpatrick Hoag, 86, of Sandwich, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 2, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Bill was born on Nov. 22, 1936, to Dorothy M. Sommers and Roland B. Hoag in Boston, Massachusetts, and he grew up in Reading, Massachusetts, and Sandwich. He graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine, served in the U.S. Navy, and graduated from Plymouth State College with a B.Ed. in chemistry and physics, followed by a MST at UNH in chemistry. He also completed a research fellowship in crystallography at Northern Michigan University and earned a NH Certification for Secondary Principalships from the University of Maine and Plymouth State College.
Bill was a dedicated and beloved educator, coach, student advisor and science department chairman. He had a deep and sincere interest in caring for students and believed in always making learning fun. His teaching career spanned 37 years and thousands of students. He taught at Weeks Junior High School in Newton, Massachusetts, Tilton School, Gorham High School, and Inter-Lakes High School, where he taught for 22 years before retiring in 1999. In addition, he pursued his passion for science, education and community service as a science education instructor for the public television station WENH and as an instructor for nursing students in chemistry and biology at Laconia Academy Adult Education. Additionally, he was selected to be director of the prestigious Gordon Research Conference and an instructor for several summers at St. Paul's Summer School for Advanced Studies in chemistry and biology.
During his time in Gorham, he worked for the U.S. Department of Interior as the Youth Conservation Corps program director at a fish hatchery in Berlin. He also served as the assistant director of the Visitor Information Center at Dolly Copp White Mountain National Forest through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Over the years, Bill worked as a self-employed painter and carpenter, as well as the woodshop instructor at Camp Tecumseh in Moultonborough. Bill also served the community of Sandwich in many ways: he served as a selectman for the town, was a trustee of both the Samuel Wentworth Library and the Sandwich Historical Society, and served as a director of the Sandwich Fair. He also coordinated and led a comprehensive tour of Sandwich Notch historic and geologic sites for The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. Bill was a mason for nearly 65 years and a member of both the Red Mountain Lodge of Sandwich, and the Saint John's Lodge in Boston.
Above and apart from his accomplishments, he was always earnestly sincere and a humble man. Gill was a kind and loving husband to Connie and an amazing father to Bill, Brian and Heidi. He never said no to any projects or interests and was always supportive and enthusiastic in every way. His grandchildren, Aurelia, Gabriel, Brooke, and Haven, were the light of his life. He enjoyed every minute with them doing “whatever.” He was always up for traveling about to do anything fun, coming up with games, watching movies, fishing, hiking, and his favorite, eating cookies with them. His retirement years with Connie were filled with fun and adventure, many road trips from Maine to California, building projects, reading, movies, family time, and always enjoying food. The eternal optimist, Bill never grew old, always planning with Connie their next adventure.
Bill was predeceased by his mother, father and stepmother, Barbara Simonds Hoag. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Connie (Tibbetts) Hoag; sons, Bill (Marilyn) and Brian (Amber); and daughter, Heidi (Fernando); his grandchildren, Aurelia, Gabriel, Brooke, and Haven; and his sisters, Martha, Dotty and Susie; and brothers, Skip and Pete; nieces and nephews, and soooo many former students who remember him as a wonderful teacher and friend.
A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced later. Bill will be buried in the Rural Cemetery of Center Sandwich, in the Tibbetts/Hoag family plot.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s memory to the Lake Region VNA/Hospice, 186 Waukewan Ave., #6023, Meredith, NH 03253, the Sandwich Fire Department, P.O. Box 194, Center Sandwich, NH 03227 and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s Disease.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith are assisting the family.
