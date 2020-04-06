LACONIA — William C. Sullivan of Taylor Home Drive, Laconia, died March 28, 2020, surrounded by his family at the Saint Francis Rehabilitation Center in Laconia.
William (Bill) was born on Nov. 12, 1936, in Keene, the son of the late James E. and Marion (Condon) Sullivan, who relocated to Haverhill, Massachusetts, in 1944.
Bill spent 59 years married to his beloved wife, Margaret M. (Magee) Sullivan, raising their family in Haverhill, Massachusetts, and summers in Lake Shore Park in Gilford, New Hampshire. The highlight of their family time was summers spent at Lake Shore Park on the Big Lake. Bill and Margaret loved their New Hampshire retreat so much that they retired to their Gilford home in 2005 and split time between Gilford in the summer and their condo in Naples, Florida, in the winter.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy on a destroyer in the years between the Korean and Vietnam wars, and often told stories of his time in the service.
Like his father before him, Bill spent 45 years in the insurance industry as a broker and agent. He worked for more than 20 years as a life insurance agent and manager at the John Hancock Life Insurance company. In 1984, Bill started his own independent insurance agency named the William C. Sullivan Insurance Agency, Inc. in Haverhill, Massachusetts, (renamed to Sullivan Insurance & Financial, Inc. in 2009), which he turned over to his son, Kevin P. Sullivan, of Haverhill as a second-generation owner. The insurance agency is a member agent of Insurance Services of New England, LLC (a network of more than 55 member agents and 90 locations throughout New England).
Bill enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire and on the inland waterways of Naples, Florida, with his many friends and family. Spending nearly 60 years on Lake Winnipesaukee, Bill knew the lake like the back of his hand and enjoyed navigating home from firework displays and evenings out with his family and grandchildren. Bill passed on his love of the lake and Lake Shore Park to his family who are second-generation community members now.
Bill liked anything outdoors. He picked up snow skiing at age 45 to spend more time with his children, enjoyed working in his yard, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. Bill never missed his kids’ events, including sporting events, class plays, semesters abroad, and commissioning ceremonies. His greatest passion was for his family and it showed in everything he did.
In 2016, Bill and Margaret sold their condo in Naples, Florida, and moved to the Taylor Community so they could stay closer to family in the winter months, but still spent summers at Lake Shore Park on Lake Winnipesaukee. At Taylor, they made friends and became involved in many community activities, trips and shows.
Family and friends will remember Bill as a joyful, kind, welcoming and fun-loving man who truly enjoyed life and the people who surrounded him throughout the years. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret M. (Magee) Sullivan, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Gilford, New Hampshire; his brother, James E. Sullivan of Tewksbury and South Dennis, Massachusetts; his three sons, Michael J. Sullivan of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Kevin P. Sullivan of Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Gilford, New Hampshire, and Keith T. Sullivan of Boston, Massachusetts, and Gilford, New Hampshire; and his grandchildren, Liam T. Sullivan and Quinn P. Sullivan of Haverhill, Massachusetts.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased in 2003 by his son, William P. Sullivan, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts.
There are no services schedule at this time. Any future services or memorials will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Bill’s memory to the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246 (https://stfrancisrehabcenter.org); or to the Taylor Community, 435 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246 (https://taylorcommunity.org).
Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral Home, Haverhill, Massachusetts. For guestbook, please visit www.driscollcares.com.
