William B. Hall, 66

ALEXANDRIA — William “Farmer Bill and Wild Bill” Bryant Hall, 66, of Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Concord Hospital. He was born in Laconia, son of Kenneth and Rosalie Hall.
Bill was an over the road trucker that was proud of his CDL license. In his free time, he enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, going to auctions and especially loved gathering with family and friends for pig roasts.
Bill was a special friend and willing to help anyone who knew him and will be missed by his wife of 27 years, Ann Marie Hall; his children, Kayne Bryant Hall, Franchesca Maria Pecoraro; stepdaughter, Joanne Marie Akerman; grandchildren, Lilah Hall, Davey Kimball, Franki Kimball, Kyli Ann Hebert, Emily Akerman, Tyler Akerman; and siblings Kenneth Hall Jr., Merry Ruggirello and Henry Hall.
Bill was predeceased by Storme Hall, Starr Hall Guaraldi, Linda Hall Locke.
A celebration of life and a gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com.
And lastly, to leave you with a quote from Bill, “If you leave this house hungry, it’s your own damn fault.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.